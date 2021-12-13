Midday Forecast, Monday December 13th, 2021

A ridge of high pressure will be in place over Central PA to start the week. Today we will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will be well above average. Our average high temperatures this time of the year are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Today we will make it into the lower 50s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will be clear with low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tuesday there will be sunshine mixing in with the clouds. Winds will be light. Temperatures on Tuesday will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday night we will have a partially clear sky. Low temperatures on Tuesday night will dip into the lower to mid 30s. Wednesday there will be a mixture of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Thursday a cold front will approach. Ahead of the front temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Late Thursday showers will arrive. Temperatures Thursday night will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Friday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night another low-pressure system starts to move in. Friday night will be cloudy with showers. In some higher elevations a few snowflakes may mix in. Temperatures on Friday night will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Saturday we will have a variable cloudy sky with a lingering shower or snow shower. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures fall into the mid to upper 20s. Sunday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. It will be cooler. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night we will have a variable cloudy sky. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 30s.