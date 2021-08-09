Midday Forecast, Monday August 9, 2021

Today will be hazy, hot, and humid. High temperatures will soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s. We will have a mixture of sunshine and clouds today. With daytime heating and humidity, a shower or thunderstorm could fire up this afternoon, but most areas will stay dry. Winds today will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Tuesday we will have times of clouds and sun. It will be quite warm and humid. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds on Tuesday will be form the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s. The heat and humidity will continue on Wednesday. Wednesday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. During the afternoon hours a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s and it will be muggy.

Thursday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday we will have clouds mixing with sunshine with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Thursday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Friday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. Friday there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the mid 60s.

Saturday more comfortable air arrives as well as a system of high pressure. Saturday we will have clouds clearing with a mostly sunny sky by afternoon. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour, ushering in more comfortable air. Temperatures on Saturday night will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a clear sky. Sunday we will see high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s which is seasonable for this time of the year. Monday will also have high temperatures in the lower 80s.