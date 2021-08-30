Midday Forecast, Monday August 30, 2021

Today we will have a cold front moving across Central PA. Today we will have clouds and sunshine with a few showers and storms. Any storm could produce downpours. If you come across a road covered in water, turn around and take an alternate route. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 80s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds with some fog. Temperatures tonight will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday we will have a front stalling just to our south. Tuesday there will be clouds and sunshine with some showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Tuesday will be light. Tuesday night with the front stalled to our south, remnants of Ida will start to make its way into Pennsylvania. Tuesday night we will be cloudy with times of rain. Temperatures Tuesday night will be in the lower 60s.

Wednesday will be a cloudy day with rainfall. At times, the rain will fall at heavy rates. If you live in an area prone to flooding, you will want to prepare for the potential of flooding on Wednesday.The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Centre, Clearfield, Indiana, Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, and Bedford counties from 8:00 AM Wednesday until 8:00 AM Thursday. Again, remember if you come across a roadway covered in water, turn around do not drown. Temperatures on Wednesday will be cooler due to clouds and rain. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. We will continue to see rainfall Wednesday night. Temperatures Wednesday night will be in the 50s.

Thursday after some lingering showers and clouds in the morning, by the afternoon high pressure builds in. Thursday afternoon we will become mostly sunny. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Thursday will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will be mainly clear with low temperatures in the mid 50s. Friday will be a mostly sunny day. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest and will be light. Friday night we will have a mostly clear sky. Temperatures on Friday night will drop into the 50s.

Saturday there will be a mix of sun and clouds. Late in the day Saturday, a front may start to move in bringing us a shower or thunderstorm in spots. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunday there will be a mix of clouds and sun. Once again, a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday temperatures will be in the 70s.