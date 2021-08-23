Midday forecast Monday, August 23, 2021

Summer will keep a firm grasp on Central Pennsylvania throughout the new week. Not only will it continue to be humid, but hotter temperatures will make it very uncomfortable.

After some pesky clouds hung around the region this weekend, there will be more sunshine for the start of the week. There will be a mix of clouds and sun today. It will be another muggy day with highs reaching into the mid 80s. A stray shower or thunderstorm may also pop up in spots.

Any shower activity will come to an end throughout the evening. The overnight hours will be calm and quiet under a mostly clear sky. It will be another muggy and warm night. Lows will hang around the mid 60s.

Temperatures will continue to rise through the middle of the week. Tuesday will be a mostly sunny day but conditions will be very warm. Hgihs will reach into the upper 80s and humid conditions will make it feel worse. Wednesday will also be mostly sunny with highs breaking 90 degrees in a handful of spots. Also, a stray thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

As a front sweeps through, there will be more chances for rain during the second half of the week. Threw ill be clouds and sun Thursday with some showers and thunderstorms moving through. Similar conditions will also be seen for Friday.

The region will see clouds and sun Friday with some showers and thunderstorms in spots. Yet another warm and humid day will wrap up the week with hgihs in the mid 80s. Some activity will also carry over into the weekend however, it will not be a washout.

There will be a mix of clouds and sun for both Saturday and Sunday. A shower or thunderstorm may also pop up on both days during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s. Similar conditions will repeat themselves for the start of the week.