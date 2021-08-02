Midday Forecast, Monday August 2, 2021

Today a ridge of high pressure will be over Central PA. We will has a mostly sunny sky. Winds today will be from the northwest and will be light. Tonight we will have low temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Tomorrow we will have a mix of sunshine and clouds. There will be more sun in the west tomorrow compared to the east. Later in the afternoon, a stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, mainly in eastern counties. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday there will be sunshine mixing in with a few passing clouds. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Thursday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. We will also have a few showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will dip into the 60s. Saturday we will have a partly sunny sky. There could also be a pop up shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday we will have times of clouds and sunshine with a few showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the 60s. Monday there will be clouds mixing in with some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.