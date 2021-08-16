Midday forecast Monday, August 16, 2021

After last week’s heat and humidity, there was some relief felt over the weekend. Unfortunately, the relief wont’ last long as humidity returns to the region this week. It will also be quite grey with rain for a good deal of the week.

The start of the week will be a grey one. Monday will be cloudy with rain showers arriving from the south. Highs for the day will be limited to the low 70s. Dewpoints will also creep up, meaning it will start to feel more humid again. During the afternoon hours some thunderstorms may also be embedded in rain showers.

During the overnight hours scattered showers will stick around and there will also be a chance for a few rumbles of thunder. Lows will dip into the low 60s and it will be muggy.

Tuesday will be another day with below average temperatures. Highs will reach into the upper 70s. While temperatures will remain cool it will still feel muggy across the region. It will also be another grey and rainy day. Some thunderstorms may also be embedded in rain showers, especially during the afternoon.

A little more sunshine may peek out from behind the clouds Wednesday. However, showers and some thunderstorms will be working their way through the region once again. Highs will reach into the upper 60s and crack 70 degrees and some spots. Thursday will be similar with a mix of clouds and some sun along with showers and a thunderstorm in spots. Hgihs will reach into the low 80s.

Highs will reach into the low 80s Friday under a mix of clouds and sun. There will also be a chance for showers and thunderstorms. The region will experience the same conditions for the start of the weekend. It will be somewhat calmer Sunday with clouds and sun and highs in the 80s.