Midday Forecast, Monday April 20, 2020

Today we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds today will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will have clouds increasing as low temperatures fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

A cold front will move through on Tuesday. We will have a rather cloudy sky with showers. Most showers will be early in the day and then they taper off. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 50s for southern counties. Northern counties will have temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Late in the day there could be some flurries in higher elevations. Our winds on Tuesday will be from the west. It will be quite blustery with winds sustained between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Gusts will be even higher. We will continue a cooler weather pattern throughout the week. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s with a slowly clearing sky.

Wednesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. It will be a dry day. Our temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Wednesday will be form the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Temperatures on Wednesday night will fall into the mid to upper 30s with a variable cloudy sky. Thursday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. Later Thursday showers will move in. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Some spots may make it into the lower 60s. Winds on Thursday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night will be cloudy with showers. Low temperatures on Thursday night will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Friday a low-pressure system will move across Central Pennsylvania. It will be a cloudy day with times of rainfall. Winds on Friday will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Friday night the rain will taper off to showers and slowly diminish. Friday night our temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Saturday there will be a mixture of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night there will be variable cloudiness. Our low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Another system will move in on Sunday. This will bring us another cloudy day with rainfall. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Monday there will be showers early and then clouds will begin to break. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday our high temperatures will reach on the lower to mid 50s. Average high temperatures this time of the year are now in the lower 60s.