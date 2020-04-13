Midday Forecast, Monday April 13, 2020

Today will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Some storms could contain damaging winds, hail, and heavy downpours. The timing for these storms looks to be into early to mid afternoon. A Tornado Watch has been issued for Centre, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties until 6:00 PM. We also will have winds picking up behind this low-pressure system. A High Wind Warning has been issued for Elk, Jefferson, Indiana, Clearfield, Cambria, and Somerset Counties until 8:00 PM. Winds could gust up to 60 mph. A Wind Advisory has been issued for Cameron, Centre, Blair, Huntingdon and Bedford counties until 8:00 PM. Winds could gust up to 50 mph. If you have anything outdoors that could blow away, you will want to secure it down. Also, make sure all of your devices are charged in case of power outages. Tonight the sky will begin to clear. Our low temperatures tonight will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Gusts will be higher. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. It will be cloudy with flurries and sprinkles. Wednesday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hours. Wednesday night will be cloudy with a few flurries. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Thursday we will have variable cloudiness. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. This is quite chilly for this time of the year. Our average high temperatures this time of the year are in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Friday we will also have high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Some spots will near 50 degrees. Friday will be cloudy with showers and in some higher elevations a few flurries. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night our temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Saturday we will be partly cloudy after morning showers. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night we will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday we will have times of clouds and sun. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night there will be a partly cloudy sky.