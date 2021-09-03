Midday Forecast, Friday September 3, 2021

Today we will be sunny to partly cloudy. Winds today will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures today will reach the lower to mid 70s. Tonight we will have a partially clear sky with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday there will be a mix of sunshine and clouds. We will have more sunshine earlier in the day and then the clouds will win out by evening. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday night will be cloudy with showers arriving into Sunday morning. Temperatures on Saturday night will be in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday there will be clouds with some sunshine. We will also have scattered showers around. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Labor Day we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Now on Monday, a shower cannot be ruled out, but most will stay dry for the holiday. Temperatures on Monday will reach the mid 70s. Winds on Monday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid 50s.

Tuesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning showers will arrive. Low temperatures on Tuesday night will be in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday we will have a few showers around otherwise clouds and some sunshine mixed in. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday high pressure will begin to make its way in. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Friday we will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.