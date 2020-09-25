Midday Forecast, Friday September 25, 2020

Today we will have a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Our high temperatures today will be in the 70s. Winds today will be from the southeast between three to five miles an hour. Tonight we will have low temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Saturday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. A low pressure system to our south will bring in a bit of drizzle or a shower in our southern and eastern counties. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night we will fall into the 50s for low temperatures. Saturday night will be rather cloudy.

Sunday we will have clouds and sun. Sunday will be a mild day. Winds on Sunday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night will have patchy clouds. Sunday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday will be a rather cloudy day with a few showers. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s.

Tuesday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday there will be a cloudy sky with showers developing. We could even have some rumbles of thunder. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 40s. Wednesday our high temperatures will reach into the 60s. Wednesday we will have a cloudy sky with showers. Our winds on Wednesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Thursday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Thursday we will have showers early and then they will taper off. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday our high temperatures will only be in the 50s. This is below average for this time of the year. Average high temperatures are in the mid 60s. Friday there will be a mixture of clouds and sunshine.