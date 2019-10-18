Midday forecast Friday, October 18, 2019

The region is finally getting some nice weather after dealing with gloomy, rainy, and cool breezy days. It will be partly to mostly sunny today, but it won’t feel much warmer. Winds will die down, but highs will only reach into the mid-50s. However, it’s nice to see sunshine wrap up the week after some rainy days. With a mostly clear sky it will be a cold night with lows dipping into the low 30s. Because of this a freeze warning has been issued for southeastern counties.

Dry conditions will carry over into the weekend and temperatures will return to average. Therefore, it’ll be another great weekend to head outside and fall activities. It will be mostly sunny Saturday and highs will reach into the low 60s. Cloud will gradually increase for the overnight hours, but it will remain dry. Temperatures will be close to average for the night with lows dipping into the 40s.

Sunday will start off with a mainly cloudy sky and southern regions of the state may see some drizzle or a light shower. Then cloud will break up as the day goes on and any lingering moisture will dry up. Temperatures will be around average with highs reaching into the low to mid 60s. Temperatures will be a few degrees above average overnight with lows dipping into the upper 40s.

It will be variably cloudy Monday as the next system approaches the region. Not only will we see a mix of clouds but also some showers. It will be the warmest day of the week with highs reaching into the mid to upper 60s. It will also be a mild night with lows dipping into the low 50s.

It will be cloudy Tuesday and we will see greater chances for rain as the next systems rolls through. Temperatures will be around average with highs in the low to mid 60s and lows around 40 degrees. Conditions will clear out by the middle of the week, but it will be cooler and breezy. A mix of cloud and sun will be seen Wednesday, and highs will only reach into the 50s for the day. Similar conditions will be seen Thursday. It will be mostly sunny with highs expected in the 50s.