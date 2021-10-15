Midday Forecast, Friday October 15, 2021

Today we will have a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. Today, there could be some showers and drizzle around. We could also hear some rumble of thunder in spots. In the northwest, there is the potential for a strong to severe storm with hail and damaging winds. Stay weather aware. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. In the southeast, some areas could reach the lower 80s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight will be cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms.

Saturday morning a cold front will move through. This will bring us showers, mainly early in the day. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Saturday night the sky will begin to clear. Low temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Sunday high pressure moves in. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a breezy day. Sunday we will have a times of clouds and sunshine. In northern counties on Sunday, there could be a stray shower or two. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s.

Monday high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This is seasonable for this time in October. Monday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday nigh temperatures dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s with a clear sky. Tuesday we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Tuesday night temperatures dip into the mid 40s.

Wednesday there will be a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Wednesday night will be clear with low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday we will have a mix of sunshine and clouds. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 60s.