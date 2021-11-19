Midday Forecast, Friday November 19, 2021

This afternoon clouds will break for some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds today will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. The blustery conditions will make the air feel colder. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight will be partly cloudy.

Saturday high pressure will build in. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Saturday will be light from the south. Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Saturday night we will have a variable cloudy sky. Sunday we will have a rather cloudy sky with some showers move in during the afternoon. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Sunday night we will have a bit of a wintry mix.

Monday we will have high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday there will be a cloudy sky with showers. There could also be a bit of a mix around in higher elevations. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Tuesday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday there will be a cold wind between fifteen to twenty miles an hour from the west. We will also see scattered snow showers and flurries. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday will be blustery with clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Thursday for Thanksgiving we will have a rather cloudy day. There could also be a bit of drizzle on Thanksgiving. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.