Midday Forecast, Friday November 12, 2021

This afternoon we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds today will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles. Tonight we will have a rather cloudy sky. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Saturday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. It will be cooler with high temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. We could see a few showers or even a bit of a wintry mix. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures drop into the 30s. Sunday we will have a variable cloudy sky. We will also see showers around with a bit of a wintry mix on the ridge tops. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night into Monday morning there will be a wintry mix.

Monday we will have a rather cloudy day with a shower or snow showers around. On the ridge tops, we could see some snow accumulation on grassy surfaces. Temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Monday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Monday nigh temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Tuesday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the lower 30s.

Wednesday high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Wednesday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s. Thursday we will have a variable cloudy sky with showers. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Friday we will have high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.