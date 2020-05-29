Midday Forecast, Friday May 29, 2020

A cold front will move across the area today. Ahead of the front temperatures will climb into the lower to mid 80s. It will be a humid day. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. We will have clouds, some sun along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms could contain damaging winds, hail, and heavy downpours. You will want to stay up to date with the weather. Tonight showers linger with low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday we will start off with clouds or a stray shower, but then clouds will break for some afternoon sunshine. This weekend is shaping up to be a fantastic one to get outside and enjoy. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be quite a breezy day. Saturday night will be cool and clear. We will have low temperatures on Saturday night in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday will be comfortable with lots of sunshine. High pressure will be in place over the region on Sunday and Monday. Sunday we will be mostly sunny. High temperatures on Sunday will reach the mid to upper 60s. It will be a nice refreshing day. Winds on Sunday will be form the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the loewr to mid 40s.

Monday we will have another mostly sunny day as high pressure stays in place. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. There also could be a shower late in the day Tuesday. Our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night we will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Wednesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday our next storm system arrives. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Thursday after a shower early, we will have more clouds compared to sunshine.