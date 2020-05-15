Midday Forecast, Friday May 15, 2020

Today we will have clouds, some sun along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms could contain stronger winds and heavy downpours. Timing of the storms looks to be late afternoon into the evening. Our high temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 70s. Some spots may even soar into the 80s. Winds today will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The warmth sticks around for the weekend. Saturday we will have clouds mixing with sunshine. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out Saturday, but most will stay dry. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 50s. Sunday clouds will increase with showers and thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Sunday night we will have patchy clouds around with a few showers.

Monday will be a cloudy day with showers. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Tuesday our high temperatures will reach the lower to mid 60s. Tuesday there will be variable cloudiness with a few showers around. Winds on Tuesday will be from the east between three to five miles per hour. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Wednesday we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday we will have clouds with some sun along with a shower or two. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Thursday there will be variable cloudiness with again a few showers. Low temperatures on Thursday night will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Friday our high temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 70s. Friday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine.