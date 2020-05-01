Midday Forecast, Friday May 1, 2020

Today we will have a variable cloudy sky. There will also be a shower or two. Our high temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds today will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight there will be a partially clear sky and it will be breezy. Our low temperatures on tonight will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Saturday high pressure will be in place. We will start off with sunshine and the clouds will increase. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s which is more seasonable for this time of the year. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night we will see temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Saturday night clouds thicken and there could be a shower late.

Sunday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine with a few showers. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night we will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Showers continue Sunday night into Monday morning. After a few lingering showers Monday morning, clouds will break and we will have a mix of clouds and sun. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid 40s.

Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday we will have times of clouds and sun with a shower late. Winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Our low temperatures on Tuesday will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday we will have high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the mid 60s. Wednesday there will be a rather cloudy sky with showers. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Thursday we will have variable cloudiness. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday we will have temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.