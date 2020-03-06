Midday Forecast, Friday March 6, 2020

A quick disturbance will move in today. Today we will have a rather cloudy day with a few showers and snow showers mixed in. Our winds today will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour making the air feel colder. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight there will be a few lingering flurries with temperatures in the lower to mid 20s.

Saturday will be a cooler day, but temperatures will be around average. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be chilly from the northwest and sustained between ten to fifteen miles an hour on Saturday. Saturday clouds will break for sunshine. By Saturday afternoon, we will have a mostly sunny sky. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 20s with a partially clear sky. Sunday we will have sunshine mixing in with a few clouds. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Monday we will have sunshine to start before clouds begin to roll in. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night will be cloudy with showers. Temperatures Monday night will not fall too far. Our low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Tuesday temperatures will reach the lower to mid 50s. We will have more clouds compared to sunshine on Tuesday with showers around. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s.Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday there will be clouds with some sunshine along with showers. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. During the day on Thursday we will have winds from the northwest. Thursday morning there will be showers around. By Thursday afternoon the showers will taper off and clouds will break. Thursday night our temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Friday our high temperatures will reach the lower to mid 50s. During the day on Friday we will have cloudy with times of rain.