Midday Forecast, Friday June 28, 2019

Today we will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. Our high temperatures today will be in upper 80s to lower 90s. Yesterday, Altoona hit 90 degrees as a high temperature. If we have another 90 degree day today, and also tomorrow, it would then be considered a heat wave. Please make sure to stay cool and hydrated with this heat. With the heat and humidity, there will be a pop up showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Overall it is going to be a warm and humid here in Central PA over the next couple of days. Friday night will be partially clear with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday our next disturbance moves through. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms could be strong with downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Saturday night we will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Sunday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night we will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday a ridge of high pressure will move into our region. This will bring us plenty of sunshine. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday our temperatures will reach into the upper 70s to lower 80s. During the day on Tuesday we will have a mix of sunshine and clouds. Tuesday night our low temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Low temperatures on Wednesday night will fall into the mid to upper 60s. During the day on Wednesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. During the afternoon hours there could be a few showers or thunderstorms. Wednesday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

On the Fourth of July, we will have sunshine mixing with the clouds. There also could be some natural fireworks with a pop up shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon hours. Our high temperatures on the 4th will be in the lower to mid 80s. Average high temperatures for this time of the year are in the lower to mid 80s. The rest of next week our high temperatures will be in the 80s.