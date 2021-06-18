Midday Forecast, Friday June 18, 2021

Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Late in the day some showers or a thunderstorm will arrive. Some could have downpours and strong winds. Not everyone will see wet weather. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will be from the southwest ushering in the milder air. Tonight we will have showers and thunderstorms with temperatures in the 60s.

Saturday a cold front moves through. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Saturday we will have clouds mixing with some sun with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Once again some storms later in the day could produce damaging winds and downpours. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out in the afternoon, but most will stay dry. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s. Monday there will be more clouds compared to sun with showers and thunderstorms late in the day. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Monday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday there will be a rather cloudy sky with showers. During the afternoon there could even be a thunderstorm. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 70s. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Thursday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.