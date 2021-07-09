Midday Forecast, Friday July 9, 2021

Today there will be a mix of clouds and some sunshine. We will also see a lingering shower or thundershower around today. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. . Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday there will be a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Late Saturday a shower cannot be ruled out in our southern counties. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid 60s. Monday we will have clouds mixing with some sun along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Monday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 60s.

Tuesday we will have clouds and sunshine. Once again, in the afternoon hours a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Wednesday afternoon we could see a few showers and thunderstorms firing up. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday there will be a variable cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Friday’s high temperatures will also be in the mid to upper 80s.