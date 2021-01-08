Midday Forecast, Friday January 8, 2021

Today a low-pressure system will move just to our south and east. It will not impact us, but it will bring us in more cloud coverage. You can tell we are in a Central PA winter, with not much blue sky. Our high temperatures today will be in the mid 30s. Winds today will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will be in the lower to mid 20s.

Saturday we will have times of clouds and some sunshien. Saturday we will have high temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s. Sunday we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the teens to lower 20s.

Monday we will have a mostly cloudy day. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night will stay rather cloudy. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Tuesday we will have another cloudy day, and late Tuesday a wintry mix could arrive. At this point, it looks like this system could miss us to the south.

Wednesday we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday there will be more clouds compared to sun with some flurries. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Thursday we will have high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thursday we will have times of clouds and sun. Thursday night temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Friday our high temperatures will reach in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday we will have a cloudy day with showers and snow showers mixed in.