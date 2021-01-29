Midday forecast Friday, January 29, 2021

Yesterday was a brisk day but today will feel even colder. A frigid northwesterly wind will continue to blow into the region gusting as high as 30 to 40 MPH. Highs will only reach into the 20s today but breezy conditions will keep wind chills in the single digits.

Some snow from Thursday night will also linger into today. A snow shower will mainly be seen to the northwest and along the Laurel Highlands. No more than an inch or two will be seen in those areas. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy across Central Pennsylvania.

Winds will slacken some during the overnight hours but it will still be breezy. Any lingering flurries will have come to an end leaving behind a mostly cloudy sky. It will be another cold night with lows dipping into the teens. Winds chills will be in the single digits.

Saturday and Sunday will be as different as night and day. If you have errands to run you’ll want to plan them for Saturday. The next winter event looks to move in Sunday. There will be periods of clouds and sun Saturday with highs reaching into the low 30s. Clouds roll back in just in time for the arrival of the next system Sunday. Scattered snow showers will be seen across all of Central Pennsylvania.

Even though snow looks to be the main form of precipitation for the upcoming system we will continue to monitor the chance for a period of a wintry mix, mainly in southern counties. Otherwise, Monday will be another cloudy day with continued snow showers across the region. Some snow showers or flurries will linger into Tuesday otherwise it will be mostly cloudy. Highs will reach into the low 30s.

Conditions will dry out for the second half of the week and there will even be a slight warming trend. There will be clouds and sun Wednesday with highs in the 30s. Thursday will begin with sunshine before turning cloudy. Highs will sit around the mid 30s. By Friday, temperatures will manage to reach into the upper 30s. However, the next system will bring rain showers to wrap up the week.