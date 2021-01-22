Midday Forecast, Friday January 22, 2021

Our high temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 30s throughout the day. Winds today will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be blustery. Today we will have a variable cloudy sky with flurries around. In the west, there could also be a few snow showers or snow squalls too. Watch for lowered visibility and icy conditions while traveling. Tonight temperatures will fall into the teens to lower twenties.

Saturday a ridge of high pressure will build into the area. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 20s. Saturday there will be a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Gusts tomorrow will be up to 30 miles per hour making the air feel even colder. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid teens. It will be a cold night with a mainly clear sky. Sunday will also be a chilly day with high temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest and they will be light. Sunday night clouds will start to move in. Sunday night our low temperatures will be in the lower 20s.

We are keeping an eye out on Monday as our next system approaches potentially bringing us a wintry mix. Monday will be a cloudy day. Our high temperatures will reach the upper 20s to lower 30s. Late Monday a system moves in. It will bring us a mix of showers and snow showers. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Tuesday there will be high temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tuesday will be cloudy with snowfall. Tuesday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 20s. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wednesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the teens.

Thursday we will have a cloudy sky with a snow shower or two. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower 30s. Thursday winds will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday nigh temperatures will fall into the 20s. Friday will be seeing a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s.