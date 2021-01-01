Midday Forecast, Friday January 1, 2021

Freezing rain and sleet will continue to move northward this afternoon and bring Central PA slick and icy road conditions. An Ice Storm Warning has been issued for Somerset until midnight. For Bedford, Blair, Centre, Huntingdon, Cambria, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson and Cameron Counties it is a Winter Weather Advisory until Saturday at 1:00 AM. This will make for a very slick and icy start to 2021. We could see a .25 of an inch of ice accumulating. If you can, try to stay home today and stay off the roads. If you have to travel, make sure to stay up to date with the weather. The worst part of this system will be this afternoon into this evening. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Tonight temperatures will slowly be climbing allowing the freezing rain and sleet to turn over to showers.

Saturday we will have a lingering shower early and then a mostly cloudy sky. Saturday will also be a blustery day. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 40s. We will see our high temperatures on Saturday in the early morning hours and then they will drop through the day. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday we will have a variable cloudy sky with showers and snow showers mixed in. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Calmer weather will make its way in next week. Monday we will have a mostly sunny sky as high pressure builds in. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s with a clear sky. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with high temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday we will have times of clouds and sun. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Temperatures Wednesday night will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Thursday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.