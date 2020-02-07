Midday Forecast, Friday February 7, 2020

This morning we had a burst of snow with snowfall rates of over an inch an hour. At this time, the snow has tapered and will continue to do so as the afternoon goes on. The National Weather Service continues a Winter Weather Advisory for Jefferson, Indiana, Centre, Clearfield, Elk, and Cameron Counties until 1:00 PM. The Winter Weather Advisory goes until 7:00 PM for Cambria and Somerset Counties. In the Laurel Highlands, snow showers and bands could lead to more accumulations and slick roadways. Also, visibility will be reduced. Use caution while you travel there. Everywhere else, conditions should slowly improve as the day goes on. Winds today will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be become quite windy. We hit our highs early this morning in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Temperatures will continue to fall this afternoon and we will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s with variable cloudiness and some lingering flurries.

Saturday we will have a westerly wind between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Saturday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 20s.Saturday night into Sunday morning, a disturbance moves through bringing us a light snowfall. Sunday morning we will have a few flurries around. Sunday there will be a variable cloudy sky. Our winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday night will be cloudy with a bit of a mix into early Monday morning. Monday we will be cloudy with showers. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 30s. Monday night we will have variable cloudiness.

Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. During the day on Tuesday we will have winds from the southwest. Tuesday will be a cloudy day with showers. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. We will have lingering showers early Wednesday and then there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Thursday our temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. This is well above average for this time of the year. Average high temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday will be a rather cloudy day with showers. Thursday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Friday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine.