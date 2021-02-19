Midday Forecast, Friday February 19, 2021

Today we will have a few pop up snow showers with a variable cloudy sky. Our high temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 30s. Tonight temperatures will fall into the teens.

Saturday there will be a mixture of clouds and sunshine. We will also have a few flurries around. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 20s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a windy and cold day. Saturday night temperatures tumble into the single digits and teens. Saturday night we will be partially clear. Sunday we will have sun to start and then clouds will increase. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour Sunday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Monday will be a cloudy day with snow showers and rain showers mixed in. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Monday night temperatures will be in the upper teens to lower 20s. Tuesday will be a milder day with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the 20s. Wednesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine with high temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. A shower cannot be ruled out on Wednesday. Wednesday night temperatures fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Thursday looks to be a mild day. We will have sun to start and then clouds move in. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thursday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Friday we will have temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.