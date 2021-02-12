Midday Forecast, Friday February 12, 2021

Today we will have a rather cloudy sky with a few flurries around. In the Laurel Highlands there also could be a snow shower or two. Our high temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 20s. Winds today will be from the east between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s.

Saturday we will have clouds thickening with snow showers developing later in the day. Another disturbance will bring another round of snow showers or a mix for late Saturday into Sunday. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 20s. Saturday winds will be from the southeast between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night into Sunday snow will fall and in southern counties, there could even be a bit of ice too. Saturday night temperatures will stay in the 20s. Sunday we will have some snow or a mix early and then clouds will try to break. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will tumble into the teens.

Monday is looking like a chilly day. Most of us will be in the mid to upper 20s. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday we will have a cloudy sky with snow developing. Monday night temperatures will fall into the teens. Monday night will be cloudy with snowfall. Tuesday will be a cloudy day with snow or a wintry mix. Use caution while traveling on Tuesday there will be lowered visibility and slick road conditions. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tuesday winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will drop into the teens.

Wednesday we will see some flurries lingering early and then clouds will try to break. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday’s high temperatures will reach into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the teens to lower 20s. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday will be another cloudy day with a wintry mix. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the 20s. Friday our high temperatures will reach into the lower to mid 30s. Friday will be blustery with variable cloudiness and lingering flurries.