Midday Forecast, Friday December 4, 2020

Today clouds will thicken. As the day goes along, showers will develop and in some of the higher elevations it will be a bit of a wintry mix. Our high temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Tonight will be cloudy with some showers and snow showers.

At this time, it looks like Saturday we will have variable cloudiness with a shower or snow shower around, but it doesn’t look like a lot of precipitation. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Saturday night we will see any showers switching over to all snow showers. Sunday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a few flurries and snow showers around. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 20s.

Monday we will have some snow showers with a variable cloudy sky. Our high temperatures on Monday will only be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 20s. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sun with flurries around. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Thursday we will have a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Friday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Friday will be partly sunny.