Midday Forecast, Friday December 24, 2021

Today we will have variable cloudiness. Showers move in this evening, and we could have a few snowflakes mixed in. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight temperatures will be in the lower 40s with showers.

Christmas Day looks quite mild. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Some spots will reach the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Christmas Day will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Christmas Day will be cloudy with times of rain. Saturday night temperatures fall into the lower to mid 30s. Sunday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. There also could be a few flurries around.High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be quite breezy. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Monday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday there could be a few showers or snow showers around. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Tuesday will be rather cloudy with showers. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wednesday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 40s.