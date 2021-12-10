Midday Forecast, Friday December 10, 2021

Today we will have a cloudy sky with showers and drizzle. Temperatures today will be in the mid 40s. Tonight temperatures will not fall far. We will be cloudy with showers and low temperatures in the 40s.

Saturday will be cloudy with times of rain. Temperatures on Saturday will reach into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Gusts in the afternoon and evening could go over 50 mph. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Jefferson and Indiana Counties from 1:00 PM Saturday until midnight. For Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Cambria, and Somerset counties from 1:00 PM Saturday until 1:00 AM Sunday. For Blair, Centre, Huntingdon and Bedford counties the Wind Advisory goes from 4:00 PM Saturday until 1:00 AM Sunday. Watch for blowing debris on the roadways. You may want to secure any loose outdoor items down.

Saturday night temperatures will be in the 30s. Sunday we will be breezy. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday clouds will be breaking for sunshine. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s.

High pressure will build into the area on Monday. Monday we will have a westerly wind between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Monday there will be a mix of sunshine and clouds. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tuesday we will be mostly sunny. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Wednesday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Wednesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. A shower cannot be ruled out. Wednesday night temperature will fall into the 30s. Thursday we will have clouds mixing in with some peeks of sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 50s.