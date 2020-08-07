Midday Forecast, Friday August 7, 2020

Today we will have more clouds compared to sun. Today we will also have some showers and thunderstorms around. Some shower and storms could contain flooding downpours. Some could contain heavy downpours leading to flash flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Centre County until Saturday at 2:00 AM. Also, An Areal Flood Advisory has been issued for Huntingdon and Centre County until 2:00 PM. Already over 2 inches of rain has fallen in Huntingdon from this storm. If you come across a roadway covered in water make sure to turn around and take an alternate route. Our high temperatures today will reach into the mid to upper 70s. Today there will be a light breeze. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Saturday there will be sunshine mixing with a few passing clouds. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Saturday night we will have a mainly clear sky. Sunday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Monday will be partly sunny. On Monday, a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s. This is warm for this time of the year, and it will also be a humid day. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday we will have clouds, some sun along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Tuesday winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday there will be a partly cloudy sky with a shower or thunderstorm possible during the afternoon hours. Winds on Wednesday will be form the west between five to ten miles an hour. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will see temperatures falling into the lower to mid 60s. Friday our high temperatures will reach the lower to mid 80s. This is where our average high temperatures should be for early August.