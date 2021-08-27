Midday Forecast, Friday August 27, 2021

Today we will also have clouds and sun with afternoon showers or thunderstorms in spots. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 60s. Saturday we will have clouds and sun with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Sunday will be similar. We will have clouds and sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be more seasonable. We will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

We will continue to be unsettled on Monday. Monday we will have more clouds compared to sun with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures on Monday will be in the lower 80s. Monday night temperatures will fall into lower to mid 60s. Tuesday we will see a shower or thunderstorm lingering and then a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday there will be variable cloudiness with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Thursday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest and will be light. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s which is seasonable for this time of the year.