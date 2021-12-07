Mid-Day Weather, Tuesday, December 7, 2021

We will be brisk and chilly with more clouds than sunshine and just a couple of isolated flurries and snow showers, mostly north of I-80 this afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30s, but some upper 20s in the cold spots across the Northern Tier. There is some good news as we track a storm system for the middle of the week. This system will be split into two pieces of energy. That combined with plenty of cold air will means all snow, but not that much of it. There still can be enough to cause slick travel. Temperatures starts out in the mid to upper 20s and are going to only rise into the lower to middle 30s on Wednesday.



Behind that system, we’ll have a fair amount of clouds on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40. Some rain or a wintry mix will be around Thursday night into early Friday. The rest of Friday will be rather cloudy with some showers and drizzle. Highs on Friday will be in the lower to middle 40s.



Saturday will turn even milder with despite rain at varying rates. Highs will be in the 50s. Sunday will be cloudy with rain and/or snow in the morning. Highs will be in the lower 40s. We’ll have both clouds and sunshine on Monday with highs into the low to mid 40s.

