Rain will continue to fall heavy at times the rest of this afternoon into Saturday, but there will be some lulls. Right now we are looking at a lull from later this afternoon into early tonight before a second system allows the rainfall to redevelop.

Because some places are going to have over a couple of inches of rain. there will be flooding in some areas of poor drainage and along some smaller streams, creeks, and rivers. Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for much of the region until 2 pm Saturday.

Areas in green are under a flood watch.

While most rivers are currently forecast to stay in their banks, it is going to be a very close call. You can always follow the latest river levels and forecasts here.

