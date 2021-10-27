Microburst in Blair County confirmed by National Weather Service

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The National Weather Service has confirmed a microburst near Lake Altoona in Blair County that happened on Oct. 21.

The microburst happened around 10 p.m. Residents in the area reported damage such as uprooted trees, which the National Weather Service said was confined to a small area.



The storm survey estimates that peak winds were between 80 and 90 mph.

The National Weather Service defines a microburst as a “localized column of sinking air (downdraft) within a thunderstorm and is usually less than or equal to 2.5 miles in diameter.”