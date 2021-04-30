May weather preview

May is the last month of the meteorological spring season. What May can bring is a wide variety of weather which includes cold days with snowflakes to hot and humid days. By numbers it is the 6th warmest month with average temperatures rising close to 10 degrees. The days are getting longer with another 50+ minutes of daylight from the beginning to the end of the month. What surprises many is that it is, on average, our wettest month of the year with almost 4″ of rainfall. This is because of an increase in thunderstorm frequency.

Looking at the signs of what may be coming this year in May, it looks like it may end up cooler than average. In fact there will be a specific shot of chilly air around the end of the first week into the second week of the month.