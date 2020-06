All of Central PA is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10:00 PM this evening. Indiana and Jefferson counties are under their Watch until 8:00 PM. The storms will produce flooding downpours, large hail, damaging winds. The risk for a tornado is low but not out of the question. Stay weather aware. Tonight low temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Friday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. We will also see another round of showers and thunderstorms. A few could be strong and possibly turn severe. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night our temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.