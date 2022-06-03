A very nice day for Friday! Comfortable conditions return as high temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s with much lower dewpoints so the humidity will not be noticeable. A bit of early morning fog for some otherwise expect a mostly sunny afternoon with a clear sky overnight and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Saturday will be another nice day across the region with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Overnight we remain under a clear sky with lows dropping into the upper 40s.

A few more clouds for Sunday and a bit warmer but still pleasant. High temperatures will reach into the upper 70s to near 80s. Overnight we sit milder in the mid-50s. A bit more heat and humidity return by Monday with our next round of showers midweek.

We’ll see increasing clouds for Monday with high temperatures approaching 80 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms will be moving in late Monday ahead of our next cold front. Overnight lows sit in upper 50s to low 60s.

A bit unsettled heading into tuesday. We’ll see showers and thunderstorms for a good portion of the day under a mostly clody sky. Highs will be in the upper 70s with elevated dew points as well. Overnight lows are back in the upper 50s.

