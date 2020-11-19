Looking back: How did last year winter forecast predictions stack up?

(WTAJ) — Last winter was the nation’s 7th warmest ever and 8th warmest for Pennsylvania. It was also in the top 5 for warm winters here in Central Pennsylvania. (2019 precipitation movie) It was the 20th wettest winter for the nation with the wettest weather in the East. Pennsylvania had their 35th wettest winter. Despite being in the middle of the pack for our winter precipitation, it was one of our least snowy winters.





Let’s go through a report card of last year’s winter cast. I’ll give myself just a C+ for the temperature. While I called for a milder winter, I was not mild enough. Why still above average? My forecast stood up against many other calls for a colder winter. I called for below to near average snowfall. I’ll give this a B. While I suggested less snowfall, there was much less than I even predicted.

Each year I now add a couple ofl bold predictions. Last year I gave my boldest call ever. I called for zero, maybe at most one, big storm. I’ll give that a huge thumbs up with the largest snowfall bringing less than a few inches to most towns.

I also called for late January through early February to be the harshest part of winter. While we had most of our coldest days and the majority of snowfall in this time period, I’m only going to give me a little less than a full thumbs as it really wasn’t too harsh.