Long range weather outlook – April 16, 2020

In the midst of this recent chill, it’s hard to believe that we’ve been close to average for the whole month of April when it comes to temperatures. This will change as the pattern will stay cooler than average for a while, but the sharpest chill will end after tomorrow. The upcoming weather pattern still is going to be a good bit below average into the beginning of next week.
The upper air weather pattern is one that while still will be cooler than average for us in the east, it’s not going to be nearly as cold as we head into the latter part of April. The month of May may also be cooler than average but at least the averages are going to be higher and it may be a pattern that will be perceived more as a comfortable pattern instead of a chilly pattern.