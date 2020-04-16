Long range weather outlook – April 16, 2020

This afternoon we will have a mix of clouds and sun. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. This is quite chilly for this time of the year. Our average high temperatures this time of the year are in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Friday we will also have high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday will be cloudy with showers and in some higher elevations a bit of a wet snow. There will be accumulation on grassy surfaces. This could also make some roadways slick. Use caution if you are traveling. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night our temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Friday night will be cloudy with showers or a mix.

Saturday we will be partly cloudy sky, after morning showers or even a wintry mix. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night we will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday we will have clouds thicken and then showers will arrive. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night there will be a variable cloudy sky. Our low temperatures Sunday night will fall into the lower to mid 40s.