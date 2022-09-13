(WTAJ) — While there will still be some more warm days coming our way, you may have noticed, that the days are shorter and summer is losing its grip.
It is the time of the year when everyone begins to wonder when the snowflakes will start to fly. While we are not forecasting that in the near future, we thought we would share the earliest, average and latest measurable snowfall on record.
What is considered a measurable snowfall?
According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more.
Average first measurable snowfall across Central PA
- Altoona: November 21
- State College: November 18
- Somerset: November 12
- DuBois: November 6
Earliest first measurable snowfall across Central PA
- Altoona: October 12 – 1988
- State College: October 16 – 2009
- Somerset: October 9 – 2000
- Ebensburg: September 30 – 1993
- DuBois: October 11 – 1988
Here’s a list of the first measurable snowfalls in Altoona in the last 10 years:
- November 27, 2021
- November 2, 2020
- November 12, 2019
- November 15, 2018
- November 7, 2017
- November 20, 2016
- January 3, 2016 (did not snow until after the New Year)
- November 26, 2014
- November 24, 2013
- December 23, 2012
Now do keep in mind we are talking about measurable snowflakes. We have had flurries as early as the very start of October in the valley locations and in late September on the ridges.