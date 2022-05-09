This morning will be chilly with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Some spots could be dealing with some frost. Today high pressure is building in and will be with us for most of the week. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds today will be light from the east. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight will be clear.

Tuesday we will have sunshine with only a few passing clouds. High temperatures will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 40s with a clear sky. Wednesday we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid 70s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wednesday night we will have a mainly clear sky.

Thursday we will have another sunny day with a few clouds. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Thursday will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will be in the 50s. Friday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Friday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday there will be clouds and sunshine with a shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunday we will have a variable cloudy sky with showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday will be a cloudy day with rainfall. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.