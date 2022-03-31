Storms will continue this afternoon and some will be strong to severe. Any storm activity will taper off by the evening commute. Today will be a milder day. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be from the southwest ushering in the milder air. Tonight showers continue. Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Friday we will have a variable cloudy sky with a lingering shower or snow shower. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Sunday we will have clouds mixing in with some sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Monday we will see a sunny to partly cloudy sky.

High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Monday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Tuesday we will have sunshine with a few clouds. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the 30s. Wednesday we will have a rather cloudy sky with scattered showers. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 60s.