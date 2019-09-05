Penn State – Buffalo gameday forecast

Hey Nittany Nation!
We’re heading back to to Beaver Stadium this weekend for the second home game of the season as Buffalo comes in town for a prime-time match up. We’re going to have a second game in a row for great weather.
As of now Dorian looks like it will pass well to our south and east. Some people coming up from the DC area and places to the southeast may start off with some rain but we will be dry here in Central PA. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s for the pregame tailgates and drop into the 60s for the 7:30pm kickoff. If you are prone to getting cold, you may want to bring a light jacket with you. We will have light winds and just some clouds overhead for the game.
Fight on State!