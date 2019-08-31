Morning weather forecast Saturday, August 31st, 2019

Today will not be quite as warm as yesterday with a mix of clouds and sunshine along with highs in the 70s. The humidity will also be a little lower. The 70s will make it feel warm for those sitting in the sun during Penn State’s first home game which kicks off at 3:30pm.

A disturbance moving along this stalled front will change things a good bit for the rest of the holiday weekend. Sunday will be rather cloudy and cool with rain, drizzle and fog. Highs will be in the 60s. Showers will linger on Labor Day. An easterly flow will make it hard for the clouds to break for long on Monday. Highs will be in the 60s to the lower 70s. Behind this disturbance, it turns quite nice on Tuesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine and a warmer afternoon. Highs will be near to just above 80. Hurricane Dorian will make an approach on the Southeast by Tuesday of next week, but it does not look like it will have any direct impact on our weather.

A cold front moving into the region on Wednesday will bring chance the chance for a shower in places; otherwise, we will be warm and a bit humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. This front may stall to our south later next week. That would leave us cooler on Thursday with more clouds than sunshine. We’ll have clouds and sunshine on Friday. Highs both Thursday and Friday should be in the 70s, but that will really depend on the track that Dorian takes. We’ll have a better feel on that as time approaches.