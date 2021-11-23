Morning Forecast, Tuesday November 23, 2021

This morning temperatures will be in the 20s with a few snow showers mainly in northern counties. Use caution there could be some slick and icy spots on the roadways. Today we will have clouds and sunshine. There will also be a few snow showers around. Temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 30s. It will also be a blustery day making the air feel colder. Winds today will be form the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s.

Wednesday a ridge of high pressure will build in. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Wednesday will be light from the southwest. Wednesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s.

On Thanksgiving we will have sun to start then clouds will begin to move in. By the evening showers may move in. Temperatures on Thanksgiving will be in the mid to upper 40s. Some locations may make it into the 50s. Winds on Thanksgiving will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night will be cloudy with rainfall switching to snow showers. Temperatures will dip to the lower 30s.

Friday we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered snow showers. It will be a cold and blustery day. Use caution if you are planning on going shopping on Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will make the air feel colder with winds from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Friday temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 20s.

Saturday there will be times of clouds and sunshine with some flurries. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the mid 20s. Sunday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a few flurries and snow showers. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Temperatures Sunday night will fall into the 20s. Monday we will have temperatures in the 30s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid 20s. Tuesday we will have clouds, some sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.