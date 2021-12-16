Morning Forecast, Thursday December 16, 2021

This morning we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Some locations in the west this morning will be in the 50s. Today a cold front will approach. Ahead of the front temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Today there will be a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Late today showers will arrive. Temperatures tonight will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Friday we will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Some spots will reach the lower 50s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night another low-pressure system starts to move in. Friday night will be cloudy with showers. In some higher elevations a few snowflakes may mix in. Temperatures on Friday night will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Saturday we will have a cloudy sky with times of rain. There could be a bit of a mix in higher elevations. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures fall into the mid to upper 20s. Sunday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. It will be cooler. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 30s. We could see a few flurries on Sunday. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night we will have a variable cloudy sky.

High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s Monday we will have clouds mixing with sunshine. Winds on Monday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tuesday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. We could see a snow shower or two on Tuesday.

High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower 40s. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Thursday we will have intervals of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.