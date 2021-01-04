Morning Forecast, Monday January 4, 2021

This week will be pretty quiet weather wise here in Central Pennsylvania. This morning we will have temperatures around the upper 20s to lower 30s. There will be a few flurries and some freezing drizzle around. Use caution there could be some slick and icy spots on the morning commute. Today we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Some spots will near 40 degrees. Winds today will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Today we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. Tonight will be rather cloudy as our temperatures fall into the mid to upper 20s.

Tomorrow we will have a rather cloudy sky along with a few flurries. In the west and the Laurel Highlands there could be a snow shower or two. It will be a blustery day with winds from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Gusts could reach up to twenty. This will make the air feel colder. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid 30s. Tuesday night we will have a cloudy sky with low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday a ridge of high pressure will be in place. Wednesday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 30s. This is slightly above average for this time of the year. Wednesday night we will have patchy clouds with low temperatures in the lower to mid 20s. Thursday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thursday winds will be from the northwest between three to five miles an hour. Thursday night clouds will thicken with low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

Friday a low-pressure system will move just to our south and east. At this time, it does not look like it will impact us other than bring in cloud coverage on Friday. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid 30s. Winds on Friday will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 20s. Saturday we will have cloudy sky with only a few peeks of sunshine. You can tell we are in a Central PA winter, with not much blue sky. Saturday we will have high temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 20s. Sunday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the teens to lower 20s. Monday we will have a mostly cloudy day. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 30s.