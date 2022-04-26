Showers will continue early this afternoon and then clouds will try to break for some sunshine. High temperatures will reach into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds today will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. We could also see a shower or snow shower around. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west and will be strong. Winds will be between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Thursday we will have sunshine mixing in with the clouds. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Friday we will have a sunny to partly cloudy day. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will drop into the 30s.

Saturday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the mid 40s. Sunday we will have clouds increasing with a shower or two late. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Sunday will be from the south. Monday we will have times of clouds and sunshine with scattered showers with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday night temperatures will be in the 40s. Tuesday there will be rather cloudy with showers. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid 60s.